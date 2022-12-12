HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a woman on the Northwest Freeway after midnight on Sunday morning.

Amilcar Isais Cruz Acosta, 43, is charged with intoxication manslaughter for the crash that happened at the 10200 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Houston police said that a black Toyota Camry was at a red light on the northbound feeder lanes when it was hit from behind by a white Toyota Tundra.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman who was sitting in the backseat of the Camry, died at the scene. A front-seat passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police identified Cruz Acosta as the driver of the Tundra and said he did show signs of intoxication.