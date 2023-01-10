HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is charged with forcing a 13-year-old girl into his car at gunpoint, then taking her to his apartment where investigators say he raped her several times.

Lyndell Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $500,000, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

Precinct 4 deputies say they found the teen at the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in the Greenspoint area, running, crying, saying she needed help and wanted to go home.

Herman also said that Horton could face additional charges.