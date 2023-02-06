HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting at an RV park in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.

Jose Luis Vargas (Houston Police Department)

Police were called to the USA RV Resorts Houston at 12187 Sagedowne Lane, near I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway, around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers said that they found a witness in possession of gun that he had taken from the shooter. The witness then directed officers to the suspect, who was waiting nearby.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Vargas, 26, was detained and taken into custody.

Detectives found out that the victim, witness and Vargas all were drinking together with a fight broke out between the witness and victim. But as Vargas went to get his gun, the two fighters had already resolved their issues and the witness was about to walk away when Vargas fired a shot, hitting the victim, police said.

The witness took the gun from Vargas, police said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Vargas was then charged with murder.