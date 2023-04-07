HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a suspected road rage incident in northwest Houston.

Officials say Christopher Pete Santos got into a fender bender with the victim Wednesday evening at the 5600 block of Antoine Drive.

Witnesses said the two men got into a fight, and police said Santos pulled out a gun, shooting the victim several times. The victim died at the scene.

Officers recovered the weapon at the scene and Santos was taken into custody and subsequently charged in the incident.