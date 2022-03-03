HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police charged a man in connection with the shooting of two women and a boy at a northeast Houston club back in December.

Darryl Anderson (Brazos County Sheriff’s Office)

Darryl Anderson, 35, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. He is already incarcerated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on unrelated charges. He was booked by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident stems from a welfare check at an area hospital back on Dec. 14, 2021, when Houston police officers arrived and learned that a woman had been involved in a physical altercation with the suspect in the parking lot of Mr. A’s The Club, located at 3409 Cavalcade Street.

Investigators said that the suspect shot his gun in the air, causing all the patrons outside the club to flee. One of the women and a boy got into an SUV at the back of the club.

That woman, now identified as Khalyn Harris, 22, then drove out of the parking lot and was shot at, striking her and the boy, investigators said. Her sister, Kiana Harris, 24, drove them to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said that Anderson was later identified as the suspect and was charged for his role in the shooting.