HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with the shooting death of a man at a Kingwood apartment two weeks ago, police said.

Marqus Page, 29, was charged with murder on Friday, July 22 and turned himself into Houston police a week later.

Page is accused of shooting Joseph Bernard, 29, in an apartment complex at 4920 Magnolia Cove Drive in Kingwood on July 20 around 9:05 p.m.

HPD officers responded to the scene to find Bernard with multiple gunshot wounds in a walkway between two buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Bernard got into a fight with a suspect before the suspect shot and killed him. Police later identified Page as the suspect.