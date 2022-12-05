HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston.

Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents.

Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4 a.m. Thursday. They found Hemphill’s ex-girlfriend shot multiple times in the back.

Investigators say he went to his vehicle, returned, and approached the woman’s window and begin firing at her in front of two small children.

Hemphill had asked for a $40,000 bond but was denied by the judge.