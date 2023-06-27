HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are few details, but there is detailed video of a man atop a cell phone tower near the Katy Freeway in the Heights.

Emergency crews were called to the tower at 101 Second Street near Heights Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Monday night.

Video shows the man yelling and dancing.

It’s unclear if there are any devices the man had to bypass that should have prevented him from climbing the tower.

It’s also unclear when and how emergency crews got him down and if he’s left with any injuries or health conditions.