HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man already out on parole for murder is now charged in connection to the death of a mother of five.

James Campbell is in jail on a $500,000 bond for tampering and fabricating evidence in Leslie Obi’s death.

Police believe that Obi was killed in an apartment at 9425 Scott Street, which they say belonged to Campbell, who they say was an acquaintance and a co-worker of Obi’s.

Investigators say that Campbell tampered with her body and dumped it.

Obi, 43, has been missing since Jan. 11. Her body was found a week later in a wooded area near Cullen Boulevard and Wilmington Street. An autopsy released on Jan. 25 confirmed the body was Obi and she had suffered trauma to her body, police said.

But Campbell told our news partners at ABC13 that someone else killed Obi in his apartment, and then he paid someone to dispose her body.

No one has been charged with her murder.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect(s) in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.