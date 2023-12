HOUSTON (KIAH) — A driver crashed into four other cars that were stopped at a red light after being shot Thursday night on the Eastex Freeway at Lee Road.

The incident happened around 9 p.m.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they found the driver of the car that crashed had been shot multiple times.

Firefighters had to extricate the man from the car after the crash. He later died at the hospital.

The two people from the other cars involved had minor injuries.