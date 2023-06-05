HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase ends in southeast Houston with a driver driving into Sims Bayou, with a child in the back of that vehicle.

Right before midnight Sunday night, officers tried to stop a Mini Cooper, but it drove off. The suspect led Houston police on a chase that ends near the 7800 block of Grove Ridge Drive.

That’s when the Mini Cooper tried to evade police and drove into the bayou, police said. In the water, he tells officers there is a child in the car.

Officers were able to rescue the child, who’s under 2 years old, and take the suspect into custody. The child was taken to a hospital by an ambulance for an evaluation.