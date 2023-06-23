HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition this morning after getting shot it the chest in north Houston after an attempted robbery overnight on Friday morning.

It happened outside a convenience store at 1920 Jensen Drive around 2 a.m. Friday morning when police said the Hispanic man in his 30s was trying to buy a beer at the store, but the store refused to sell some to him.

The man then went around the store asking people to buy one for him. That’s when a man wearing a hoodie approached him with a gun demanding his money.

The two struggled with the gun and at some point, the victim was shot, police said.

Police believe the suspect was also shot in the chaos but was still able to flee the scene.

HPD are now hoping the suspect will show up to a hospital for treatment and are going through video footage to find out more about the suspect.