HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot in a parking lot in northwest Houston.

The shooting happened around midnight at 3921 Hollister Road, near Clay Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old Hispanic man had been shot.

He managed to walk to his home down the street, asking roommates to call for help.

Police do not have any witnesses and they’re asking people to come forward with any information regarding the case.