HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in a road rage incident on Sunday afternoon in the Cloverleaf area.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the victim and his girlfriend were at a food truck on Freeport and Muscatine streets around 4:30 p.m. when a stranger pulled up and opened fire on their vehicle.

driver is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s. The wounded male has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. No suspect info at this time. Investigation is underway.

His girlfriend wasn’t hurt.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting.

Deputies said that the suspected driver is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.