HUFFMAN, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Huffman early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 24000 block of FM 2100.

Deputies say a man was driving when he noticed something last minute in the roadway.

The driver struck the object, turned around in his truck and noticed it was a man laying on the roadway that he hit.

He stayed on the scene and called 911.The man in the roadway was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver showed no signs of impairment. At this time, it is not known why the man was laying in the roadway.