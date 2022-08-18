HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A man has been shot and killed after taking aim at deputies, Harris County officials said.

On Thursday morning, Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a weapons disturbance at the Frontier Inn located at 16520 block of the North Freeway.

Constables said they got a call about a weapons disturbance at the location. When they arrived at the Inn, the man involved pointed a weapon at deputies and they opened fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 9 a.m., constables announced the death of a man holding a gun.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid N. Vista Drive where the area is currently shut down.

An investigation is currently underway.