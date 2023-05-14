HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after police said he refused to drop a knife as he approached officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting in Houston Saturday night.

Preliminary information showed officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Palmyra Street in Houston just before 11:20 p.m.

A graduation party was taking place when a man confronted partygoers about the loud music. The man threatened them with a knife and promised to return if the music was not turned down.

Once police arrived, they spoke with partygoers about the incident. At that time, the man with the knife returned to the area.

Executive Asst Chief Ban Tien Media Briefing on Officer Involved Shooting in 100 block of Palmyra St https://t.co/tqvqsDaLmp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 14, 2023

Officers repeatedly told the man to drop the knife, and when he made his way toward them, the officers attempted to create distance between themselves and the man by backing up.

One officer was backed into a vehicle. At that moment, he fired his weapon, and the man with the knife was shot multiple times. Despite immediate attempts to save his life, he was taken to a local hospital and later died.

An internal investigation is ongoing, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video evidence of the event is encouraged to contact local authorities.

Footage from the officers’ body cameras will be released within 30 days of the incident.