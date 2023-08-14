HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in south Houston that sent a pregnant woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened near a bar in the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find a man and pregnant woman who had been shot following an incident in the bar parking lot. The man died at the scene.

The pregnant woman who was struck in the arm is in good condition, along with her baby.

Police say a third person was also shot, but was taken to a hospital by a private car with bullet holes in it an hour later. His condition is unknown at this time.

The search for suspects is underway.