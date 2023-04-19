HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead and a women injured in a shooting outside a Fort Bend ISD elementary school.

Happening in southwest Houston, police said Ridgemont Elementary School was closed at the time when some people decided to gather in the parking lot Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

At some point shots were fired and a man was hit and killed instantly. A woman was also hit but is expected to be okay.

Houston police and Fort Bend ISD police are now talking to witnesses and looking through surveillance video to piece together what happened.

Classes at Ridgemont will resume as normal on Wednesday in light of the investigation.