HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting that may have happened at a METRO bus stop in southwest Houston.

Someone flagged down Houston police around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning and told them there was a man who was bleeding at a bus stop on the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street, just west of the Southwest Freeway.

Officers did what they could to treat the man’s gunshot wounds, and then an ambulance took him to the hospital. But he later died at the hospital.

It’s unclear if the shots were fired at the bus stop or if that’s just where the victim ended up.

So far, police have not made any arrests and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.