HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is on administrative leave after hitting a pedestrian in Aldine on Wednesday night.
Police said the officer was traveling westbound on the 5500 block of Aldine Bender Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a man that was in the middle lane.
The officer stopped and administered CPR to the victim but was unsuccessful. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports say the officer was responding to a call that did not require sirens and lights to be on.
The officer has been with HPD for two years.