HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Hispanic male is dead after deputies chased him in north Houston when he refused to stop.

The driver, crashed into a pillar holding a freeway sign on Hardy Road at the North Loop around 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the chase started on Little York and Hardy after a traffic stop.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit for approximately six miles, with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.

The suspect lost control of his vehicle going southbound on Hardy Road at the North Loop and crashed into one of the pillars.

The driver did not appear to have been wearing his seat belt.

The investigation into this case continues.