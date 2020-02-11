Man dies after crashing into tree in Needville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEEDVILLE, Texas — Authorities say a man is dead after crashing into a tree early Tuesday morning off FM 442 in Needville. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got the call around 1:00 a.m. The Needville Fire Department also responded to the crash.

“We got a call of a crash, a motor vehicle crash. Once we got on scene, it’s a one vehicle, single vehicle crash versus a tree. The driver, sole occupant, adult male is deceased at the scene," explained Lt. Mike Fisher with FBCSO.

Authorities say the driver was a man in his sixties. There were no witnesses to the crash. DPS is investigating the cause. It had been raining earlier in the day and say they don’t know for sure that weather or slick roads were are a factor, but it is a possibility.