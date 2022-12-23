HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has died after falling into a fire pit in a vacant lot in Houston’s Third Ward, police said.

Houston police officers responded to the 2700 block of Scott Street around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning to find a man who was burnt and was dead at the scene.

Officers found out that the man was possibly in his 60s and was possibly homeless living in the vacant lot. His friend walked over to the lot and put him in a wheelchair, mostly because he was believed to be intoxicated, police said.

The friend pulled the victim to a fire in the lot and left to go to work in a nearby store. The fire was initially coals, but the fire later got bigger and possibly the victim then fell int the fire, police said.

Officers believe the incident is a tragic accident and have called the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office to investigate.