HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is now dead after a shooting that happened at a Northside apartment complex Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at The Avenue apartment complex, located on 5050 Yale St.

A resident called police around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night after finding a neighbor lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition.

The victim was hospitalized and later died at the hospital.

Gunfire was not reported, and investigators are unclear if the shooting took place at the complex.

Police ruled the incident as homicide and the investigation continues.