HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being struck by several vehicles on the North Freeway near North Main Street on Thursday night shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Houston police say a man, believed to be in his 30’s, was walking on the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was then hit by as many as 10 other vehicles, police said. The northbound lanes on the North Freeway were closed for several hours, with all lanes reopened around 4 a.m.

Police are still trying to figure out how and why the victim was on the freeway and the investigation is ongoing.