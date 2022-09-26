HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after his body found after fire fighters extinguished a blaze at a northwest Houston hotel on Sunday morning.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a hotel fire at the Quality Inn on the 13300 block of FM 1960 around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Arriving crews had to force entry into a room with smoke inside. Once crews made entry, they discovered the fire sprinkler system help douse the flames of a small fire.

A male was located inside the room. The man was transported by ambulance with CPR in progress and pronounced deceased at the hospital.

At this time, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office believe the fire was intentionally set, but don’t know if the man set the fire or if someone else did. No other rooms were damaged

An investigation is ongoing.