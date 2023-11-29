HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead inside a burning apartment on the southwest side in Houston overnight Wednesday morning.

The cause of the blaze on Dunlap near Hillcroft is still under investigation. It started around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Firefighters say they were able to rescue a second man from the balcony three stories high. His dog was also rescued.

Update: The apartment fire has been extinguished. There was one fatality. HFD rescued one civilian from a 3rd floor balcony and transported him to the ER. HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. American Red Cross is on location. pic.twitter.com/BHB7bcaPUY — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 29, 2023

Battling through heavy smoke and fire, firefighters attacked the fire from the kitchen area of the apartment.

Firefighters also say they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived on scene.