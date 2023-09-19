HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after his trailer home caught fire overnight in north Houston.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming out from a home on the 5700 block of Yale Street near Patrick Street around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

They quickly got the fire under control. But that’s when they found a man in his 60s lying on the floor.

The man was declared dead at the scene. But, at this time, it’s not known if the fire or smoke killed him or if something else happened to him before the fire started.

Houston police, along with Houston Fire Department arson investigators, are working together on this case, trying to figure out just what happened.