HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who got into a disagreement at a local strip club and was shot ended up driving himself to an emergency room.

Houston police tell us around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, the man drove up in his Maserati SUV to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

An HPD officer working an extra job at the hospital began the investigation after the man pulled up with bullet holes in the SUV and the emergency room staff began to triage the victim.

The early details that HPD said is that the shooting victim was at the Vivid Gentleman’s Club, located on 2618 Winrock Boulevard, when he had some sort of disagreement with one of the club dancers and left the club by himself.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the shooting and where it actually happened.