HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man drove up and shot homeless woman while she was sitting on a curb Sunday night in southwest Houston, police said.

Police were called to the 9500 block of Beechnut Street around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a homeless woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The woman told police that she was sitting on a curb outside a washateria when a Hispanic man in his 20s drove up in a red Chevrolet Silverado SUV and fired one shot at her, hitting her.

Police have not discovered a motive and an investigation is underway.