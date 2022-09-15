HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street.

Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man lying on the ground. He had one gunshot wound to the lower torso and one gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say information is extremely limited at this time.

The exact crime scene has not been located, and the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.