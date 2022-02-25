HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Houston say a San Jacinto County deputy constable working an off-duty security job at a shopping mall was fatally shot by a man who used the officer’s own gun.

The suspect later died at a hospital after he was shot by two officers in the mall’s food court.

Houston police say San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams was working a second job Thursday afternoon at PlazAmericas mall in Houston when he was shot by a man in 30s. The suspect is identified as Chaz Harrison, 35.

According to our news partners at ABC13, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said that it was Adams’ last day on the job. Adams told his wife that the security job in the mall was too dangerous.

Police gather at the main south entrance of PlazAmericas Mall, located at 7500 Bellaire Blvd., as an ambulance backs into the area to take a patient after a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Houston. Deputy Neil Adams, working an off-duty security job at the Houston mall was fatally shot by a man who gained control of the officer’s own gun, police said. The suspect was shot by police and died at a hospital. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Authorities are investigating what led to the altercation, but sources tell ABC13 that Harrison, who ran a nearby boxing gym and was shopping on his 35th birthday, got into an altercation when he made a purchase. Store staff called security, and Adams was shot a short time later.

HPD then said that Harrison lunged at officers who responded to the scene with a knife, and officers fired their guns. Harrison died at the hospital.

The Associated Press and ABC13 contributed to this report.