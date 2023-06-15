HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead and police are searching for answers after his body was found behind a building in east Houston.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the 10200 block of the East Freeway near Mercury Drive.

Houston police initially responding to reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man’s body in the parking lot behind a Burger King with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance but died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the victim got into a fight with another man. Police are still looking for that suspect.

Homicide detectives were on scene investigating and detectives say they believe they do have surveillance video.

“The information we have is that there was a fight between the deceased male and another male behind the club,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “During that altercation the victim was shot.”

