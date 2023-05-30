HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are putting the pieces together after a man was shot to death while meeting with his ex and swapping their kid on Memorial Day.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the mother of the child showed up with the new boyfriend around 10: 30 p.m. Monday night to the victim’s apartment complex, located at 14441 T.C. Jester near Victory Drive in northwest Houston.

The victim had the child at the time, who was going to go back to the mother when the altercation started between the new boyfriend and the victim, resulted in the victim being shot by the new boyfriend, deputies said.

Deputies said the shooter, mom of the child fled the scene and police are actively looking for them.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).