HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed after he was shot in the neck at a bar near Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road near the Galleria area.

It all took place around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday night at the Ghost Bar nightclub, located at 5600 Richmond Ave.

A preliminary investigation by Houston police showed a man running up to the victim while he was sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle and shot at him multiple times before running off. The suspect was running eastbound on Richmond, police said.

Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old victim, police said, was leaving the bar with two women, but surveillance video from inside the bar shows the shooter and the victim with one of women before the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.