HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot and killed at a southwest Houston gas station Monday morning.

Houston police officers were called to an Exxon gas station at 9332 Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway at 4:10 a.m. to find a man in his late 20 or early 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital but was declared dead at the hospital.

A witness told officers that he an unknown man wearing a blue hoodie and a white mask was the shooter. He also saw a white Dodge Charger and a blue truck flee the scene after the shooting, although it is not clear if either car is involved in the incident.

Police have not yet discovered a motive in the shooting and the investigation is continuing.