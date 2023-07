HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot in the face near Humble Sunday night from what Harris County deputies believe was a road rage incident.

It was around 9 p.m. Sunday night on Pablo Trail and Viscaro Lane, where the man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said evidence and witnesses at the scene led them to believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

The investigation is ongoing as more details unfold.