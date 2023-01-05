HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Investigators said the man, who was in his 20s, was inside a gas station at 1023 Hogan Street near North Main Street when he got into an argument with two other men.

One of the men pulled a gun and fired it inside the store, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing.