HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the death of a man and his believed to be girlfriend after they were both found shot in southwest Houston.

Police said they believe the couple was walking to their house near Boonridge Road and Beechaven Street just past midnight Tuesday night when a car — possibly described as a silver Chevrolet Impala — pulled up and shot at the man.

The man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the woman had visible injuries that may have been a result of a domestic battery.

HPD has not been able to confirm why the shooting happened as the investigation continues into Wednesday morning.