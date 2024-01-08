HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly stabbing in Midtown.

Police say one person was stabbed and killed late Sunday night after some sort of altercation between two passengers on a METRORail train.

We know this happened along the Red Line, but the train was moving at the time. Authorities believe the attack happened around the 1900 block of Main Street.

METRO police and Houston Fire Department officials discovered the victim, who was declared dead due to stab wounds, when the train stopped at the Wheeler Transit Center, located at 4403 Main Street. The train conductor was notified by riders that a man was severely injured on the train.

Authorities believe the suspect exited the train shortly after the stabbing.