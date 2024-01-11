HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man fishing in Buffalo Bayou make a grisly discovery on Wednesday, as he found a man’s body.

Police said the fisherman flagged down a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening near Commerce Street and La Branch Street.

The deputy, along with Houston police, went to go locate the man’s body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition and under a pile of brush. The homicide and crime lab units analyzed the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine who the victim is and how the body got there.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.