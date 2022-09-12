HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead after a suspected shooting at an apartment in Westchase early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the complex at 2815 Wallingford Drive around 12:15 a.m., they found an unresponsive man in one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. It’s not clear if the man was shot and killed but witnesses did report hearing gunfire.

Investigators believe the man does not live at the apartment complex, but was visiting a friend.

Police are investigating and currently questioning witnesses.