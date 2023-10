HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead in Channelview on Tuesday night after Harris County deputies and EMS crews are called out to his home for help.

EMS crews and Harris County sheriff deputies rushed to the man’s home on the 15000 block of Elgin Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found the man badly injured and rendered aid.

According to investigators it was not enough to save the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.