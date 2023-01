HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are still investigating a shooting in north Harris County that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the La Monterra Apartments at 310 Parramatta Lane near Trevor Way, just north of Houston.

According to authorities, a man had gunshot wounds to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

A woman has been detained, but it’s unclear if this incident is a suicide or a murder. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.