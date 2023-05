HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police suspect foul play in a man’s death after he was found unresponsive Friday morning in his north Houston home.

HPD officers said the man was found dead on his couch around 3 a.m. Friday morning after a friend went to check on him at his home on 600 block of Berry Road.

The friend says he had not heard from him in a few days and became worried.

Bruising and scarring was visible on the man’s face and legs.

Now police are investigating this as a possible homicide.