HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting Saturday evening left one person dead in north Houston.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Jensen Drive near Vance Street around 8:30 p.m.

HPD patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses report hearing gunshots and a possible suspect vehicle, a blue 4-door sedan, leaving the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.