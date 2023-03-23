HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after police say they believe he was hit by several vehicles in north Harris County. The incident took place shortly before midnight Wednesday on FM 1960 Bypass Road near Whitaker.

Humble police received the call from a passerby who said they saw the man lying in the road. When first responders arrived, they found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers the man had been struck by more than one vehicle. Detectives are still trying to piece together exactly what happened. The identity of that man has not yet been released as of early Thursday morning.