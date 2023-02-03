HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death after he was found dead beneath an overpass in north Houston.

Houston police said the man crashed into a wall while traveling on I-69 to the Sam Houston Parkway East a little before 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say he had a run-in with another driver who stopped to check on the scene, but they say the man seemed hostile and drove off.

Moments later, emergency crews found the man dead beneath the overpass.

Police suspect the man jumped over the railing, but the circumstances are not clear.

Officers are waiting to see what the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office says, and the investigation is ongoing.