HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities said a 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex in north Houston.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon at the man’s apartment, located at 15101 Blue Ash Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a shots-fired call when they arrived and found the victim.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies said that the victim was coming from a nearby corner store when he was shot.

“At this point we’ve only located two witnesses that say they heard gunshots,” HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said. “We have no vehicle information and due to issues with the camera equipment in the apartment complex, we’ve been unable to download the surveillance video at this point.”

Right now, deputies do not have any suspects, but are hoping to eventually be able to see that surveillance footage and see if they can figure out what happened.